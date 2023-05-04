Rahul Gandhi Ask PM Modi To Restore Peace In Manipur After Violent Protests

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, expressed his concerns on Thursday about the 'deteriorating law and order' situation in Manipur following violent demonstrations against the state's majority Meitei community's inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Gandhi requested that the state's peace and normalcy be restored by the prime minister, Narendra Modi.

In the meantime, Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, echoed boxer Mary Kom's tweet that "Manipur is burning" in criticising the BJP for the current situation in the northeastern state.

The disturbance started when a "tribal solidarity march" organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung neighbourhood of Churachandpur district resulted in violence on Tuesday. At the rally, which drew thousands of protesters, there were reportedly fights. The chief minister Biren Singh's administration enacted a five-day state-wide ban on mobile internet services as the violence increased and the police resorted to firing numerous rounds of tear gas shells to contain the situation.

Over 7,500 civilians have already been evacuated by the Indian Army and paramilitary forces, who were sent in to quell the violence and maintain order.

Additionally, other communities claim that this action in favour of the Meiteis, who make up about 53% of the population, will prevent them from applying for jobs with the government and getting into colleges.