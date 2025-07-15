Rahul Gandhi Attacks Jaishankar Over Xi Jinping Meeting, Calls Foreign Policy A "Circus"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, accusing the minister of conducting a "full-blown circus" that undermines India's foreign policy interests.

Gandhi's sharp criticism came in response to Jaishankar's diplomatic engagement with the Chinese leader, with the Congress MP expressing strong disapproval of the interaction. In his pointed remarks, Gandhi suggested that the External Affairs Minister's approach was fundamentally flawed and detrimental to India's international standing.

The Congress party has seized upon the meeting to highlight what they perceive as inconsistencies in the government's China policy, particularly drawing attention to China's historical support for Pakistan during sensitive operations. Party leaders specifically referenced China's backing of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, using this as evidence of Beijing's unreliable partnership with India.

Gandhi's tweet reflected his frustration with what he views as misguided diplomatic priorities, suggesting that the Chinese foreign minister would likely brief Prime Minister Modi about recent developments in China-India relations. He characterized Jaishankar's diplomatic efforts as a destructive spectacle that was actively harming India's foreign policy objectives.

The Congress party's broader criticism centers on the timing and nature of high-level diplomatic engagement with China, given the complex history of bilateral relations between the two nations. Party members have questioned the wisdom of such meetings when China continues to maintain strategic partnerships with Pakistan, particularly in contexts that could be viewed as contrary to Indian interests.

The attack on Jaishankar represents part of the opposition's ongoing critique of the government's foreign policy approach, with Congress leaders arguing that the current diplomatic strategy lacks coherence and fails to adequately protect India's strategic interests. They contend that engaging with Chinese leadership without addressing fundamental issues in the bilateral relationship sends mixed signals about India's position.

Gandhi's characterization of the situation as a "circus" suggests his belief that the government's diplomatic efforts are more theatrical than substantive, lacking the serious strategic thinking required for effective international relations. This criticism reflects broader opposition concerns about the government's ability to navigate complex geopolitical relationships effectively.

The Congress party's focus on China's support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor serves to remind the public of the historical context that complicates India-China relations. By highlighting this issue, the opposition aims to demonstrate what they see as the contradictions in engaging diplomatically with a nation that has previously acted against Indian interests.

The political sparring over foreign policy reflects deeper disagreements about how India should approach its relationship with China, particularly in light of ongoing border tensions and strategic competition in the region. The opposition's criticism suggests they favor a more confrontational approach rather than diplomatic engagement with Beijing.

This latest exchange between Gandhi and the government over China policy illustrates the polarized nature of foreign policy debates in Indian politics, where diplomatic initiatives often become subjects of intense political controversy and partisan criticism.