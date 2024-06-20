Live
Just In
Rahul Gandhi Celebrates 54th Birthday With Tejashwi Yadav's Praise And Plans For Future Meals
- Congress MP Rahul Gandhi celebrated his 54th birthday, receiving praise for his leadership from Tejashwi Yadav.
- Gandhi thanked him and suggested future lunch plans involving Katla or Rohu fish.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi celebrated his 54th birthday on Wednesday. Tejashwi Yadav, a colleague in the INDIA bloc, commended Gandhi for his "remarkable vision and leadership" on this occasion. In response, Rahul Gandhi expressed his gratitude and suggested plans for their next lunch.
Wishing Rahul Gandhi a happy birthday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Happiest returns of the day, brother Rahul Gandhi! Your vision and leadership have been remarkable. Wishing you a long, happy, healthy, and successful life ahead!"
In reply, Rahul Gandhi said, "Thanks for your wishes, brother Tejashwi Yadav. Next lunch - Katla or Rohu!"
Meanwhile, Katla and Rohu refer to types of fish. Previously, Rahul Gandhi enjoyed "Champaran mutton" when hosted by Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in Delhi.
Food and politics intersected again during the election season when the BJP criticized Tejashwi Yadav for eating fish during Navratri in April.
A month later, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and other Opposition leaders shared a meal. The Congress shared a video of the event, where Tejashwi Yadav, seated with Gandhi, joked, "Hey Mukesh Sahani ji, your fish bones stuck in Modi ji's throat?"
In the video, Tejashwi Yadav also quipped, “Rahul Gandhi has now had mutton twice.”
Rahul Gandhi responded, “Now it's my and my sister's (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) turn to invite them (for a meal).”