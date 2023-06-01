Rahul Gandhi Claimed His Phone Is Tapped

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent member of the Congress, made this statement on Wednesday when speaking with startup founders in Silicon Valley. He highlighted further that adequate regulations on data safety and security are required.



While delivering his views, he stated that he knows his phone is being tapped and jokingly he remarked, "Hello! Mr Modi" on his iPhone. He said that "you need establish rules with regard to privacy of data information as a nation and also as an individual," reported Mint.

Gandhi also made an effort to comprehend how these technologies might be made accessible to the average person in India's rural regions. He explained that nobody can stop you from having their phone tapped if a nation state decides to do so. He explained that this was his sense. This is not a war worth winning if the country wants to spy on people's phone calls. He believes that the government can use anything he does or produces.

Gandhi, who is currently on a 10-day trip to the United States, spent a significant portion of his day at the Plug and Play auditorium listening intently to a panel discussion of experts on various topics related to artificial intelligence, big data, and machine learning and their effects on humanity in general, as well as on issues like governance, social welfare programmes, and disinformation and misinformation.