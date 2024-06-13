Rahul Gandhi Faces Decision on Dual Lok Sabha Seats: Likely To Relinquish Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi, prominent Congress leader and scion of the Gandhi-Nehru political lineage, finds himself at a crossroads following his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from both Wayanad in Kerala and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. While the dual success underscores his widespread appeal across states, electoral regulations dictate that he can hold only one seat at a time.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran recently hinted during a public address that Gandhi is likely to retain the Raebareli seat. Sudhakaran reassured the people of Kerala, stating, "We should not be saddened as Rahul Gandhi, who is supposed to lead the nation, cannot be expected to remain in Wayanad." This statement has fueled speculation that Gandhi may opt to represent Raebareli, a constituency long associated with his family.

In response to queries about his decision, Rahul Gandhi expressed his dilemma during a public meeting in Edavanna, Malappuram, acknowledging the difficult choice ahead. "I have a dilemma before me, whether I should be the MP of Wayanad or of Rae Bareli. What I will commit to you is that both Wayanad and Raebareli will be happy with my decision," he assured.

Under the Representation of People Act, Gandhi has a limited timeframe to make his decision. The election results were declared on June 4, 2024, giving him until June 18 to announce his choice of constituency. This decision-making process mirrors his experience in the 2019 elections when he contested from Amethi and Wayanad, eventually choosing to retain Wayanad after losing Amethi.

In the recent polls, Rahul Gandhi secured victories in both Wayanad and Raebareli by substantial margins, although the victory margin in Wayanad was narrower compared to 2019. His upcoming decision will not only impact his personal electoral strategy but also the political landscape in both Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, signaling potential shifts in Congress party dynamics and regional alliances.