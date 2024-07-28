Rahul Gandhi Gifts Stitching Machine To UP Cobbler After Surprise Visit

A day after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, made a brief stop at his shop, Uttar Pradesh cobbler Ram Chet received a stitching machine from the Congress MP on Saturday.

On Friday, while returning to Lucknow from Sultanpur, Rahul Gandhi stopped at Ram Chet's cobbler shop.

UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi shared on X, "Jannayak (the leader of the people) met a cobbler family yesterday, understood the challenges of their work, and today Shri @RahulGandhi has sent them a sewing machine used in cobbling to ease their future work. We are proud of our leader, Jannayak Rahul Gandhi."



He added, "Understanding the pain and suffering of the people, standing with them, and helping them is the definition of a leader."

UP Congress's Manish Hindvi told PTI that Rahul Gandhi spent about 30 minutes with Ram Chet on Friday in Vidhayak Nagar, on the outskirts of Sultanpur, discussing the daily challenges of his work.

"By giving the modern machine to the cobbler, Rahul Gandhi ji has sent a message to the entire country and society that he stands with the poor and the oppressed," he said.

Recalling his encounter with Rahul Gandhi, Ram Chet said he welcomed the Congress leader, whom he had only seen on TV before, with a cold drink.

"He said he would see what he could do for me," Ram Chet shared.