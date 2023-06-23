Rahul Gandhi Picturized As 'Devdas' In Poster Ahead Of Opposition's Meet

A sarcastic banner depicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the real-life Devdas was put up in front of the BJP party office in Patna as Rahul Gandhi arrived in Patna on Friday to attend the mammoth gathering of the opposition leaders, one day after his arrival in India from his tour to the US. Rahul Gandhi, who the poster refers to as the "real Devdas," and Shah Rukh Khan, who plays Devdas in movies, are both depicted on the poster.

This speech bubble was attributed to Rahul Gandhi by the poster as "Mamata didi asked to leave Bengal, Kejriwal asked to leave Delhi and Punjab...that day is not far when everyone will ask Congress (Rahul) to leave politics," reported Hindustan Times

The poster poked fun at the opposition leaders' guiding principles because Mamata Banerjee , the chief minister of West Bengal, had previously said that the Congress shouldn't be the big brother and should let regional parties rule where they are strong. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and a strong candidate for the Congress in Delhi and Punjab, also issued an ultimatum to the Congress, warning it that the Aam Aadmi Party would leave the opposition if it did not oppose the Centre's Ordinance for Delhi.

The poster was inspired by Devdas movie where the dialogue was performed by Shah Rukh Khan. The dialogue from where the lines of Rahul Gandhi were taken was "Babuji ne kaha gaon chhod do, sab ne kaha Paro ko chhod do, Paro ne kaha sharab chhod do, aj tumne keh diya haveli chhod do. Ek din aayega jab woh kahenge duniya hi chhod do." The BJP makes fun of Rahul Gandhi for stealing a line from the Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay play Devdas as the much anticipated gathering of opposition leaders gets off to a rocky start.