Rahul Gandhi Points to Brazil Example in Allegations of Vote Tampering
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi recently sparked a controversy by saying the Haryana Assembly elections were “stolen” and the results were “manufactured” in favour of the BJP. This comment came just days before the India elections.
On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi held a vote chori press conference in which he presented a photograph of a Brazil model. He said this woman’s picture was found 22 times in the Haryana voter list and was showing new evidence that elections were being stolen.
The Brazilian woman, whose name is Larissa, has now come forward. She has responded with surprise to the commentary made by Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi. Larissa said the print was from her old modelling days and that she isn't a model presently.
“I don’t have anything to do with Indian politics. I sell stock photos and it seems that some person bought this photo from a website and used it,” she said in a video statement. “I am not the person that it shows in that photo. I have never been to India. This isn’t me,” she said.
“I want to give a warm welcome to all of my new followers from India. It seems that I received many last night. Some people were even posting like it was my victory and that I had been elected in some office. It’s not me, only my photo,” she wrote in another post.
The Brazilian woman thanked all the people who had messaged her politely. She added that she was moved by the love many Indians had for her.
“It’s funny because I don’t look Indian to me. Honestly, I always thought I looked Mexican,” she laughed in the video.
In another video update, Larissa said she was being contacted by a lot of Indian journalists who wanted to speak to her for interviews.
“A lot of Indian journalists want to interview me. I sent a message to some of them that yes I am the so-called ‘opposition reaction’. The truth is that I’m not even a model anymore,” she smiled.