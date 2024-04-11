Live
Just In
Rahul Gandhi postpones his Assam visit, to campaign in state after 1st phase of polls
Guwahati: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has postponed his campaigning schedule in Assam, a senior party leader said on Thursday, adding the Wayanad MP will visit the northeastern state on April 20 after the first phase of polling.
As per the revised schedule, Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Nagaon on April 20, instead of holding rallies in Jorhat and Dibrugarh on April 17.
"Due to some other commitments, Rahul Gandhi had to cancel his scheduled public meetings in the state. He will come on April 20 and will address a public gathering in Nagaon. But Priyanka Gandhi might campaign in Jorhat and Dibrugarh before the first phase of polls," a senior Assam unit Congress leader said.
Five out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam including Jorhat and Dibrugarh will go to polls in the first phase on April 19.
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi -- son of late chief minister Tarun Gogoi -- will contest from Jorhat Lok Sabha seat while Lurinjyoti Gogoi is pitted against BJP heavyweight, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency as joint Opposition candidate.
These two seats in the upper Assam region are considered crucial for the Congress.
The Congress leader said as Rahul Gandhi earlier had passed through Jorhat during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, that is why, he has now decided to campaign for the party in Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.