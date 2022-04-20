Rahul Gandhi sowing seeds of hatred: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at one of the biggest opposition parties in India, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is sowing the seed of hatred, while accusing him of maligning the image of the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described the ruling government's 'bulldozer policy' as a 'demolition of India's constitutional values. To this the senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that those with a history of corruption, can be expected to give such statements.

The minister, while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, said, "Those who are sowing the seeds of hatred, are not building the image of this country but maligning it."

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express his views on the demolition drive at Jahangirpuri, and said that the recent actions (of the BJP) is a demolition of India's constitutional values. He called the actions a state-sponsored targeting of poor and minorities. He further wrote that the BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead.

Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party saying that "those who have compromised with the terrorists to be in power, what can be more unfortunate than that?"

The BJP leader addressed the media to speak on the conclusion of two weeks of Samajik Nyay Pakhwada. He announced that as many as 25,000 programmes have taken place till Monday, with an average of 50 programmes a day, under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". He added that the government will continue to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav till August 15, 2023.

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday also tweeted, "8 years of big talk has resulted in India having ONLY 8 DAYS of coal stocks. Modi ji, stagflation is looming. Power cuts will crush small industries, leading to more job losses. Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants!"