Rahul Gandhi Summoned In Defamation Case Over Savarkar Remarks
- Pune court orders Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear on October 23 in a defamation case filed by Savarkar's grandnephew, stemming from alleged disparaging comments made in the UK.
- Savarkar, alleges that Gandhi made offensive statements about the Hindutva ideologue during a visit to the United Kingdom in 2023.
A Pune court has issued a summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, requiring his appearance on October 23 in connection with a criminal defamation case. The case, filed by Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of V.D. Savarkar, alleges that Gandhi made offensive statements about the Hindutva ideologue during a visit to the United Kingdom in 2023.
Satyaki Savarkar's complaint, lodged with a Pune magistrate court in April 2023, contends that Gandhi has repeatedly defamed Savarkar over the years. The specific incident cited occurred on March 5, 2023, during Gandhi's address to the Overseas Congress in the UK, where he allegedly made intentional and unfounded claims about Savarkar.
The complainant asserts that Gandhi's statements were deliberately false and malicious, aimed at tarnishing Savarkar's reputation and the family name. Satyaki Savarkar claims these remarks caused mental distress to him and his family, and is seeking maximum legal punishment for Gandhi along with compensation.
This Pune case is not isolated; a Nashik court has also summoned Gandhi in a separate defamation suit. This other case, filed by an NGO director, alleges that Gandhi damaged Savarkar's image through statements made during a press conference in Hingoli and a speech in November 2022.
The legal actions against Gandhi highlight the ongoing sensitivity surrounding historical figures in Indian politics and the potential legal consequences of political rhetoric. As the court dates approach, these cases may further intensify the debate over free speech, historical interpretation, and political discourse in India.