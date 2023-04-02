Rahul Gandhi To Appeal His Conviction In The "Modi Surname" Case In Surat Court Tomorrow

According to media sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi plans to appeal his conviction and two-year term in a criminal defamation case from 2019 for his statement about the "Modi surname" in Surat's trial court on Monday.



Rahul Gandhi and his party are prepared to file a plea in opposition to the trial court's decision condemning him to two years in prison, which caused him to lose his MP status and disqualify him from the Lok Sabha.

Tomorrow, the leader of the Congress might bring the review petition before the Surat Sessions Court. All the controversies took place when a trial court in Surat, Gujarat, found the former Wayanad MP guilty of criminal defamation in 2019 for his comments, "Why all thieves have the Modi surname?"

The court also gave him a prison term of two years, which is the minimum requirement for exclusion from the Parliament. BJP Legislator Purnesh Modi submitted the court's petition. The former Wayanad MP, however, was allowed 30 days to appeal the Surat Court's decision to a higher court. If the high court delays his conviction, Gandhi may be able to retain his seat in the Lok Parliament.

The grand old party had already said that they would contest the Surat Court's decision to convict Gandhi on political and legal grounds, as well as by bringing the matter to the attention of the general public.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's disqualification had earlier prompted a rally from many opposition leaders who referred to it as a "black day" for Indian democracy.