Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi For NEET Debate In Lok Sabha

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to enable a debate on the medical entrance exam NEET issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Gandhi highlighted that the Opposition's request to discuss NEET was rejected in both Houses of Parliament on June 28 and again on Monday. He mentioned that the Lok Sabha Speaker had assured the opposition he would discuss the matter with the government.

"I am writing to request a debate in Parliament on NEET," Gandhi stated in his letter to the prime minister on Tuesday.

"Our aim is to engage constructively to find a way forward. At this moment, our only concern is the welfare of nearly 24 lakh NEET aspirants across India," he emphasized.

"The NEET examination deserves immediate attention because it has exposed deep flaws in our higher education system. Over the past seven years, there have been more than 70 paper leaks, impacting over 2 crore students," the Congress leader added.

"Our students deserve answers. A parliamentary debate is the first step towards rebuilding and restoring their faith," he stated.

"Given the urgency of the matter, I request the government to facilitate a debate in the House tomorrow. I believe it would be fitting for you to lead this debate in the interest of the students," Gandhi concluded.