Rahul Gandhi using his 'Body Double' in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra : Himanta Biswa

New Delhi: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Chief Minister, alleged on Thursday that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of using a 'body double'. Sarma claimed that Rahul Gandhi does not attend the yatra himself but instead installs a body double. The Assam Chief Minister said in a media report that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's body double was placed in the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra bus.

In a video posted by news agency ANI on its X account, the Assam Chief Minister stated, "It has raised a big question in Assam that Rahul Gandhi has used a body double." In response to the ANI video, Himanta Biswa Sarma cited a tweet by 'India Today, North East' that the Rahul Gandhi depicted in front of the bus is not the real Rahul Gandhi.He further said that Rahul Gandhi lived in an inner room which had seating for eight people.

Apart from this he also added that Nyay Yatra in Assam during the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony was a just political conspiracy to create communal tension.



