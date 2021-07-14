Rahul Gandhi walks out from meeting of Standing Committee on Defence

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday walked out of the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence over differences on its agenda.

Sources said that Gandhi wanted that a discussion on border dispute on China should have been incorporated in the agenda but this was declined by the Committee's Chairman, Jual Oram of the BJP.

Gandhi has been critical of the government on the issue of the border dispute with China and has accused it of mishandling the situation.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi had also issued statement on the anniversary of Galwan clash in which 20 Indian soldiers had been killed as well as unknown number of Chinese soldiers.

"Having patiently waited for the government to come clean and inform the nation about the circumstances in which the unprecedented incident happened and reassure the people that the sacrifice of our brave jawans was not in vain, the Congress Party reiterates its concern that no clarity is yet available and the Prime Minister's last word on the subject a year ago was that no transgression had occurred," she had said.