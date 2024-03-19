"Rahul Gandhi will have to suffer": Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri on Congress leader's 'Shakti' remark

Spiritual leader Swami Akhileshwaranand GiriSwami Akhileshwaranand Giri took a potshot at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday over his 'Shakti' remark, saying the Congress MP would have to suffer. "If he (Rahul Gandhi) is talking about defeating Shakti by taking the strength of the evil people, the vengeful people and those who are standing against the culture, then he (Rahul Gandhi) will have to suffer. He will not have to wait long for that. It will be visible within two-three months. One can never acquire Shakti by challenging it. Only if you have faith, devotion and feeling towards Shakti will you be able to acquire Shakti," Swami Giri told ANI.

He also targeted INDIA bloc and said that the one with whom he (Rahul Gandhi) is having an alliance is challenging Sanatan Dharma. Earlier, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin compared 'Sanatana Dharma' to coronavirus and malaria. Udhayanidhi Stalin had, on September 2, 2023 said that 'Sanatana Dharma' is against equality and social justice, likening it to coronavirus and malaria and calling for its eradication.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also criticised Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress MP does not have an understanding of either the Hindu religion or democracy. "Unfortunately, I have to say that Rahul Gandhi doesn't have an understanding of either the Hindu religion or democracy, not even about the EVM, which has placed India and democracy in a better position in the world. Rahul Gandhi should think about what he says and his party must rethink if they consider Rahul Gandhi as their leader or not in such a condition," CM Yadav told reporters in Bhopal on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi earlier said that "there is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against Shakti" in an address in Mumbai. Notably, Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made on Sunday in Maharashtra, raised concerns about the operation of EVMs to emphasise the opposition's struggle against the might of the state.

"There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that, Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax Department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Rahul said in an address in Mumbai. After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark sparked outrage, with BJP leaders criticising him for his statement, the Congress has come in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh backed Rahul Gandhi, saying there are two types of 'Shakti': one is 'Asur Shakti' and the other is 'Dev Shakti'. Rahul Gandhi spoke about 'Asur Shakti' and expected justice from 'Dev Shakti'. "There are two types of 'Shakti': one is 'Asur Shakti' and the other is 'Dev Shakti'. 'Asur Shakti' is dishonesty, violence, and hatred, and it commits atrocities towards people. 'Asur Shakti' is existing in PM Modi's government. 'Dev Shakti' is that which seeks justice against injustice. The 'Shakti' Rahul Gandhi spoke about was 'Asur Shakti' and he expected justice from 'Dev Shakti'," Singh told ANI.