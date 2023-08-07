Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary Reinstatement: Fresh Directive Revokes Disqualification

Rahul Gandhi's restoration as a Member of Parliament occurred on Monday after a fresh directive was issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat. This new order effectively nullifies the earlier one that had led to Gandhi's disqualification from his parliamentary position following his conviction in the 'Modi surname' case.



These developments ensued subsequent to the Supreme Court's relief provided to Gandhi on Friday, as his conviction was stayed in an interim decision. The initial notification, released on March 24, came a day after a Surat court in Gujarat convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case dating back to 2019.

With his reentry into Parliament happening a day ahead of the no-confidence motion discussion against the Narendra Modi government, Gandhi will also regain his official residence in Delhi, previously allotted to him as an MP. His former official residence was the bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane, in the national capital, a residence he had occupied since 2005.

Gandhi had vacated the premises on April 22, approximately a month after his conviction, which resulted in a two-year sentence by the court. A sentence of two years or more automatically leads to a legislator's disqualification. Following disqualification, MPs are permitted to retain their official residences for a maximum of one month.

After Rahul Gandhi had relocated his belongings, the Congress party took to Twitter, stating, "This nation is Rahul Gandhi's abode. Rahul, who resides in the hearts of the people. Rahul, whose connection with the public is unbreakable. To some, he is a son, to others a brother, and to some, a leader... Rahul belongs to all, and everyone belongs to Rahul. This is why today the nation is saying - Rahul ji, my house is your house. #MeraGharAapkaGhar."

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Congress celebrated it as a 'triumph of compassion over animosity' as Rahul Gandhi was reestablished as a Parliament member subsequent to the Supreme Court's intervention in the defamation case concerning the 'Modi surname.' Gandhi's position as the Wayanad MP was renewed, enabling his return to the Lok Sabha. This development occurs amidst ongoing disruptions in the monsoon session, primarily due to the Opposition alliance's insistence on a discussion regarding the Manipur violence.