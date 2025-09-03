Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra Reshapes Bihar Politics, Boosts Congress And Opposition Unity

Rahul Gandhi’s 16-day *Voter Adhikar Yatra*, covering 1,300 km across 25 districts of Bihar, concluded on September 1 with a strong political message targeting the NDA. His slogan “vote chor, gaddi chhodh” (vote thieves, leave power) struck a chord with the crowd, giving Congress much-needed visibility in a state where it has long struggled.

The march, largely driven by the Congress, attracted massive public participation, repositioning the party from being seen as the “weak link” in the Mahagathbandhan. With Bihar elections due in November and CM Nitish Kumar facing health issues, the Opposition looks to Rahul Gandhi to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign.

Tejashwi Yadav’s consistent presence alongside Rahul boosted his standing as the de facto chief ministerial face of the alliance. The Yatra also showcased INDIA bloc unity, with leaders from DMK, SP, JMM, TMC, and Shiv Sena joining at different stages.

A notable development was the inclusion of Pappu Yadav, influential in the Kosi-Seemanchal belt, strengthening the Mahagathbandhan’s seat bargaining power. The Yatra’s success has unsettled the NDA, which is now recalibrating its strategy despite dismissing the march publicly.

Congress and RJD leaders say the momentum will continue through grassroots efforts during the Election Commission’s voter roll revision process, while the BJP and JD(U) downplayed the impact, warning of potential rifts within the Opposition.