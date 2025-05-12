Rahul, Kharge write to PM, seek special Parl session

New Delhi: Amid the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of the Parliament overs several issues including Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the truce. In a post on social media platform X, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said: “LoP Lok Sabha and LoP Rajya Sabha have just written to the PM requesting for a special session of Parliament to be convened immediately.”

“In view of latest developments Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha has already written to you again conveying the unanimous request of all Opposition parties for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire announcements first from Washington DC and later by the Governments of India and Pakistan. As Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, I am writing in support of this request,” Mallikarjun Kharge wrote in his letter.

While Rahul Gandhi reiterated the “unanimous request” of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament “immediately.” “It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today’s ceasefire, first announced by US President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead. I trust that you will consider this demand seriously and swiftly,” Rahul Gandhi said.