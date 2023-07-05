Live
Rahul says Manipur needs peace to heal, peace is the only way forward
Rahul says Manipur needs peace to heal, peace is the only way forward
New Delhi: As violence continues in Manipur, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed that the northeastern state needs peace to heal, and that peace is the only way forward.
In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said: "Manipur needs peace to heal. During my 2-day visit to the state, it broke my heart to see our brothers and sisters in pain. Peace is the only way forward, and we must all work towards it."
He also attached a video of his 2-day visit to the strife hit with his tweet.
Rahul Gandhi had visited Manipur on June 29 and 30 and met the affected families at the relief camps in Churachandpur and west Imphal.
After visit to relief camps, he also met Governor and demanded for proper attention to affected families living there. He also asked the Governor to ensure peace returns to Manipur and also the supply of essential items.