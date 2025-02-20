Rahul’s ‘Save Samvidhan Yatra’ in Bihar soon

New Delhi: The leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi is poised to embark on another yatra ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections to be held sometime in October or November this year. This yatra will be known as ‘Save Samvidhan Yatra.’

This decision was taken at a meeting held at AICC office on Wednesday chaired by AICC president Mallkarjuna Kharge and was attended by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. The road map, agenda and the dates are yet to be finalised according to AICC sources.

The ‘Save Samvidhan Yatra’ aims to highlight perceived constitutional violations by the ruling NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra modi. AICC sources said this yatra intends to shed light on issues such as the alleged undermining of the Constitution and contentious appointments, including that of the Chief Election Commissioner, which have been subjects of debate even in the Supreme Court.

It may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi launched the Bharat Jodo yatra on 7 September 2022 at Kanyakumari followed by Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which started on January 14, 2024 from Manipur and ended in Mumbai on March 14 2024.

The ‘Save Samvidhan Yatra’ is expected to traverse various regions, engaging with diverse communities to discuss the significance of constitutional values and the alleged challenges posed by the government and set the poll narrative around the need for preserving constitutional democracy.