Rahul's whirlwind tour of poll-bound MP today

With only three days left of campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing three public meetings and also hold a roadshow in the state on Monday.

The Congress leader will reach Neemuch district of the state and will address his first public meeting in Deekan Jawad at 11.15 a.m.

He will then address his second public meeting in Harda district's Timarni area at 3 p.m.

The Congress leader will then hold a roadshow in Bhopal around 5 p.m.

According to party leaders, his roadshow will start from Imami gate and pass by the areas of Bhopal Uttar to Kali Mandir Chowraha, Bhopal Madhya covering a distance of 1.8 km. Then he will address his last public meeting of the day at 6.30 p.m. at Narmada Chauraha area in Bhopal.

Polling for the 230-member Assembly is scheduled on November 17 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The campaigning will stop on November 15 at 5 p.m.

The Congress is campaigning aggressively in the state and has also announced several guarantees for the people if voted to power.

The Congress is eyeing a comeback in the state.