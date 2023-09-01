  • Menu
Railway Board to get first lady boss

New Delhi: The government on Thursday appointed Jaya Verma Sinha as the first woman CEO and Chairperson of the Railway Board, the apex decision-making body for the national transporter. She was at the centre stage of the railways' media interactions recently when, as the Member (Operations and Business Development), she explained the complex signalling system after the tragic Balasore accident which killed nearly 300 people.

She will assume charge on or after September 1 and her tenure will be till August 31, 2024. Sinha is slated to retire on October 1, but will be re-employed the same day till her tenure gets over. She succeeds Anil Kumar Lahoti.

