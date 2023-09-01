Live
- Rangareddy: Shiva Bhakta Markandeya Kalyana Mandapam inaugurated on Rakhi
- Chittoor: Forest officials trap wild elephant
- Third convocation of SRM-AP tomorrow
- TSRTC suspends T-9 tickets till Sep 4
- CBI court gives nod for CM, Vijayasai’s foreign trips
- YS Jagan to release YSR Rythu Bharosa to tenant farmers today
- Greyhounds and Octopus officials inaugurate new classrooms at Vagdevi school
- BJP’s ‘Naa Bhoomi-Naa Desam’ programme from Sept 1 to 15
- Tummala joins Congress
- Kurnool: Governor S Abdul Nazeer takes part in Raghavendra Swamy’s 352nd Aradanotsavam
Just In
Railway Board to get first lady boss
Highlights
New Delhi: The government on Thursday appointed Jaya Verma Sinha as the first woman CEO and Chairperson of the Railway Board, the apex decision-making...
New Delhi: The government on Thursday appointed Jaya Verma Sinha as the first woman CEO and Chairperson of the Railway Board, the apex decision-making body for the national transporter. She was at the centre stage of the railways' media interactions recently when, as the Member (Operations and Business Development), she explained the complex signalling system after the tragic Balasore accident which killed nearly 300 people.
She will assume charge on or after September 1 and her tenure will be till August 31, 2024. Sinha is slated to retire on October 1, but will be re-employed the same day till her tenure gets over. She succeeds Anil Kumar Lahoti.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS