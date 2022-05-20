Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav flagged off 12000th LHB coach of ICH

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav inspected the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on Friday. During this, he flagged off the 12,000th LHB coach made by the factory.

After this, the Railway Minister examined the manufacture of coaches for Vande Bharat trains.

He tweeted, "Vande Bharat is being built at ICF Chennai at a rapid pace. Talking to the media, the Railway Minister said that 75 trains will be produced before August 15, 2023. The latest version of the train coaches will be an upgrade over the previous version.