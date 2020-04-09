Railway station employee found corona positive

New Delhi: A 59-year-old employee of Indian Railways who is posted at the Nizamuddin station has been tested positive for coronavirus. The man has a few months left for retirement. According to the Northern Railway, he was undergoing treatment at Central Hospital of Northern Railway, due to which 15 employees including doctors have also been infected in this hospital.

This employee came to the hospital on March 31 and thereafter on April 2 due to poor health. Initially, there were no traces of coronavirus in him. Deepak Kumar, Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, said: "On April 2, when the man came to be hospitalized, the doctors suggested him to undergo MRI and CT scan tests.