Railways Move to Digital Payments: What Changes for Ticket Buyers

Indian Railways to Reduce Cash at Ticket Counters

Indian Railways wants more people to use digital payments at ticket counters. This change started at parcel counters, where most people used digital payment easily.

Problems at Reservation Counters

At reservation counters, some problems came up.

Before, if you paid with cash, you could change your travel date (if more than 48 hours before the trip) by paying a small fee — ₹20 for sleeper class.

Now, with digital payments, you can’t change the date like that. You must cancel the ticket, pay ₹120, and book again. The refund comes later to your bank account.

With cash, you got the refund right away.

Why Some People Still Use Cash

Many passengers still use cash because they know the old system. They find it easier.

New passengers often use digital payment but don’t know about the older, easier rules.

Railways' Clarification

Railway officials say the digital push is from the Railway Board.

They also say cash will still be allowed at ticket counters.

If there are problems, they will fix them over time.

Key Fact

In the Thiruvananthapuram division, over 1.1 lakh general tickets are sold daily.