  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Rain, hailstorm provides relief to scorched Delhi

Rain, hailstorm provides relief to scorched Delhi
x

Rain, hailstorm provides relief to scorched Delhi

Highlights

After days of scorching heat, Delhi and its surrounding areas received much-needed relief with rain and hailstorms on Tuesday evening.

New Delhi: After days of scorching heat, Delhi and its surrounding areas received much-needed relief with rain and hailstorms on Tuesday evening.

While temperatures had soared to a high of 38 degrees Celsius during the day, the rain brought a respite to the national capital.

Hailstorms were also reported in parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain was a result of a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan.

The weather office had predicted light to moderate rainfall for Delhi and nearby areas in north India over the next three days.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X