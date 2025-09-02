Live
Rain lashes Delhi; Yellow alert issued
New Delhi: Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Monday afternoon, with the city placed under a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate to heavy showers.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius, 2.8 notches below the season’s average.
The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 30 degrees Celsius, while the humidity stood at 90 per cent at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to IMD data, the capital logged 399.8 mm of rainfall in August, making it the wettest for the month in 15 years. The last time Delhi recorded more rainfall was in 2010, at 455.8 mm. Last month’s rainfall also surpassed August 2024’s 390.3 mm, which was spread over 17 rainy days and was at 67 per cent above the long-period average. This year, August saw rain on 14 days, with the total crossing the seasonal average.
In contrast, August 2023 saw just 91.8 mm of rain, while 2022 logged 41.6 mm and 2021 recorded 237 mm.
Delhi witnessed three times the normal rainfall in June (243.3 mm) and nearly normal rainfall in July (203.7 mm).
With over 750 mm recorded since June, the city has already surpassed its seasonal monsoon average and is inching towards the annual rainfall mark of 774.4 mm.