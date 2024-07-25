  • Menu
Rainfall Adds To Delhi’s Challenges With Waterlogging And Traffic Snarls

Highlights

  • Parts of Delhi faced rainfall on Thursday, exacerbating waterlogging and traffic issues.
  • The IMD issued a yellow alert for the city.

Parts of Delhi woke up to rainfall on Thursday morning, compounding the city's issues with waterlogging, traffic jams, and fallen trees from recent days of rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for the capital, which remains in effect today. Delhi residents have been experiencing higher-than-normal humidity levels, with the IMD recording 100 percent humidity at the Safdarjung base station yesterday.

A nowcast for Delhi, valid until 10 am, indicated light to moderate rain and thunderstorms expected across the region. The IMD also predicted waterlogging in low-lying areas and minor traffic disruptions.

In other news, a Supreme Court bench on Wednesday criticized another bench for proceeding with contempt charges against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over tree felling on the approach road to the under-construction Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences in Southwest Delhi’s ridge area. The first bench was already handling the matter and noted that the second bench had not followed judicial propriety.

