Rains likely in parts of Raj over next few days

Jaipur: The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, on Tuesday said that several parts of Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal.

According to the weather department, the system is expected to move in a west-northwest direction within the next 24 hours. A circulation system is also prevailing over northern Rajasthan and adjoining Haryana.

The MeT further noted that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely at some places in Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota and Shekhawati regions today, while light to moderate showers may occur in other parts of the state.

From September 3 onwards, rainfall activity is expected to intensify over the eastern and southeastern parts of Rajasthan. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions between September 3 and 5.

Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions are also likely to witness increased rainfall activity between September 5 and 7, with heavy showers in some southern parts of the state.The Dausa district in Rajasthan recorded extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre mentioned, adding that heavy showers were also reported from parts of Jhalawar, Nagaur, Jaipur, Karauli, Bhilwara and Bharatpur districts, while light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places across the state. Dausa received the maximum rainfall at 177 mm, the MeT added.