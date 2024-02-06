  • Menu
Raj Bhavan role in my arrest: Hemant

Raj Bhavan role in my arrest: Hemant
Ranchi: Arrested former chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren on Monday challenged the BJP to prove the corruption charges against him, asserting that if the accusations are proved, he will quit politics.

Taking part in the confidence motion moved by his successor Champai Soren in the assembly, the JMM executive president also alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a conspiracy hatched by the Centre.

