Raj Kundra's Pornography Case: Sherlyn Chopra Gets Summoned By The Crime Branch

It is all known that Bollywood's A-lister Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in the pornography case. There are allegations that he is all making money by making the porn videos and according to the sources, Police have strong evidence against him.



Off late, coming to the latest developments of this case, Sherlyn Chopra has been summoned by Crime Branch's Property Cell and she is asked to appear for the investigation tomorrow i.e on 27th July, 2021 @ 11 AM.

ANI has dropped the tweet regarding this issue and confirmed that Sherlyn Chopra is summoned.

Crime Branch's Property Cell summons Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra, asking her to appear before them tomorrow at 11 am to record her statement in connection with a pornography case: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

This tweet reads, "Crime Branch's Property Cell summons Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra, asking her to appear before them tomorrow at 11 am to record her statement in connection with a pornography case: Mumbai Police".

Well, the Mumbai court has extended Raj Kundra's police custody to July 27 and he was questioned on the creation of the porn videos. He was arrested on July 19, 2021 and from then this issue has become a hot topic among Bollywood circles. Even Raj Kundra's wife Silpa Shetty was also questioned at her house and she was asked about the porn videos. Raj was taken to his house and Shilpa was questioned before him itself. There are speculations that, some heated arguments happened between the wife and husband regarding this case before the Police officials. Recently Shilpa Shetty resigned to the director post from Raj Kundra's Viaan Industries. Even Raj's office and his house were searched and even Police found a secret cupboard in his office.

Even Poonam Pandey has also made allegations on Raj Kundra regarding the porn case. Well, as Raj Kundra's custody will end tomorrow we need to wait for the court's decision on the extension of it.