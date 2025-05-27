Live
- Assam successfully combating child marriage, other states following our model: CM Sarma
- Amazing Ways to Use Rose Water for Radiant Skin and Shiny Hair
- COVID-19 Cases Rise in Karnataka, School Reopening May Be Delayed
- FM Sitharaman to meet captains of industry on GST reforms
- Two Karnataka BJP MLAs expelled for 6 years for 'anti-party activities'
- Chandrababu Naidu Urges Abolition of Rs. 500 and Other High-Value Notes to Curb Corruption
- Cashew farmers in TN's Nagapattinam face 50 pc yield loss due to unseasonal rains, pests
- Wordle Answer Today (May 27, 2025): Puzzle #1438 Hints and Solution
- Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes: Deets Inside
- Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Demonetisation of High-Value Notes to Tackle Corruption
Rajasthan Board answer sheets mishandled, four teachers suspended
The Rajasthan Education Department has suspended four teachers for gross negligence in handling answer sheets of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary...
The Rajasthan Education Department has suspended four teachers for gross negligence in handling answer sheets of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), citing serious lapses in confidentiality and evaluation protocol.
The suspensions were ordered late Monday by Ashish Modi, Director of the Education Directorate, Bikaner, following reports of mismanagement during the ongoing evaluation process.
Two of the suspended teachers are from Alwar district, while the other two are from the Didwana-Kuchaman area in Nagaur district of the state.
In Alwar, Omprakash Gai Saini, a senior mathematics teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Railway Station, reportedly left RBSE Secondary Examination answer sheets unattended in front of interns during evaluation.
Meanwhile, Meenakshi Arora, a Hindi literature teacher at the same school, allegedly photographed the open answer sheets and circulated them to media outlets.
Both Saini and Arora have been suspended with immediate effect for breach of confidentiality and dereliction of duty. Saini will no longer evaluate answer sheets for the next three years.
During their suspension, they have been attached to the District Education Officer’s (DEO) office in Alwar.
In a separate case in Nagaur district, Bhanvruddin, a senior Sanskrit teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Bagot (Didwana-Kuchaman), enlisted the help of his colleague Pradeep Kumar Sharma of Government Higher Secondary School, Nimbari (Makrana), to fill in marks on answer sheets. Shockingly, Sharma also involved his father in the process.
Both Bhanvruddin and Sharma have been suspended with immediate effect for compromising the integrity of the evaluation process. They have been attached to the DEO office in Nagaur during the suspension period.
The Education Department reiterated the importance of confidentiality, transparency, and accountability in the board examination system and warned that stringent action would continue against any violations.