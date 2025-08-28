Rajasthan CM approves land allotment for non-polluting industrial units

The Rajasthan government is consistently working towards accelerating industrial growth and strengthening infrastructure in the state. Taking forward this commitment, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved two significant proposals for land allotment -- one aimed at promoting non-polluting industries in Kota and the other for enhancing connectivity and security in border areas of Jaisalmer.

In a major step towards boosting industrial development, the Chief Minister has approved the allotment of 22.78 hectares of land in village Dhoti of Kanwas tehsil, Kota district. The land has been allotted to Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) for setting up non-polluting industrial units.

This decision is expected to strengthen the state’s industrial ecosystem, create opportunities for local entrepreneurship, and generate new employment avenues for the youth.

It will also encourage sustainable growth by focusing on environment-friendly industries, thereby aligning with the government’s vision of balanced economic development.

Alongside industrial promotion, the Chief Minister has also given approval for the allocation of 101.97 hectares of government land in Jaisalmer district for road construction along the India-Pakistan border.

This land allotment is based on the proposal of the District Collector, aligned with the requirements of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The road will run parallel to the border and will serve as a crucial link in strengthening both strategic security and economic development in the region.

According to officials, this project will provide a strong boost to border area infrastructure, facilitate smoother movement, and help improve the livelihood opportunities of people living in remote villages near the international boundary.

By approving these two proposals, Chief Minister Sharma has once again reaffirmed the state government’s focus on industrial growth, employment generation, and regional development, along with contributing to the nation’s security needs, officials said.