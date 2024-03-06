Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma tests positive for Covid

Live
Highlights
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and was under isolation.
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and was under isolation.
Sharing an update on his X handle, the Chief Minister said that he got a medical test done due to his health issues which showed that he was Covid-positive.
"I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through virtual medium," said Sharma.
In the morning , the CM had attended the Prime Minister's Shakti Vandan programme virtually.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished the CM speedy recovery. "Received information that CM Bhajanlal Sharma has tested positive. I wish for his quick recovery," wrote Gehlot on his X handle.
