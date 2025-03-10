Rajasthan CM increases daily grant for cow shelters and Nandishalas by 15 pc

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reaffirmed the state government's commitment to holistic development, emphasising the protection and promotion of cows.

In the recently presented state budget, several key decisions have been taken to benefit cows and cattle rearers.

Among these, the government has increased the daily grant for cow shelters and Nandishalas by 15 per cent, raising it to Rs 50 per animal for the year. Speaking at a gratitude meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday. Sharma highlighted the state's initiatives for cattle welfare.

He recalled the launch of the Gopal Credit Card Scheme last year, which provides interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 lakh for constructing sheds, purchasing fodder, and acquiring essential equipment.

He announced that this scheme would be extended to benefit 2.5 lakh cow-rearing families in the upcoming financial year. Additionally, stamp duty on documents required for the Gopal Credit Card has been waived, simplifying access to the scheme.Balancing Development with Heritage.

The Chief Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of balancing development with cultural heritage.

He described the Prime Minister as a global leader who has given a new direction to the nation through his perseverance, strategic planning, and foresight. Sharma acknowledged the significant contributions of Rajasthani migrants, who have established cow shelters across India and abroad, ensuring the continuation of sacred cow service traditions.

Reaffirming the government's proactive approach toward cow protection, Sharma announced the expansion of the 'Mukhyamantri Mangala Pashu Bima Yojana' to provide greater financial security for cattle farmers. The number of insured animals per category will be doubled in the next financial year.

He further elaborated on other initiatives, including increasing the availability of medicines and vaccines under the Pashudhan Nifit Arogya Yojana, expanding milk collection targets under the Mukhyamantri Dudh Utpadak Sambal Yojana, offering millet-based grants to cow shelters in winter, establishing 1,000 new cooperative societies, and recruiting 100 veterinary officers and 1,000 livestock inspectors. Sharma emphasised the deep-rooted significance of cows in Indian tradition.

He likened cows to the sacred elements of Ganga, Gomti, Geeta, and Govind, stating that serving cows is equivalent to worshiping all deities.

He called on society to uphold its responsibility in preserving and respecting mother cow, urging a collective public awareness campaign to encourage daily cow service.

Prominent saints attending the event expressed their appreciation for the government's unwavering support for cow protection. They noted that while cow devotees previously had to protest for such initiatives, the current administration is proactively implementing policies in favour of cow welfare.