Rajasthan government constitutes committee on competitive examinations

The Rajasthan government constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of a retired High Court judge to make a detailed study of the entire examination process and give corrective suggestions for the smooth conduct of competitive examinations in the state.

This committee will be headed by Justice (Retd) Vijay Kumar Vyas and will have former IPS officer and former RPSC chairman Mahendra Kumawat as a member and the secretary of the committee will be Principal Secretary (Personnel). This committee will study on various points and give its report in 45 days.

The committee will make suggestions regarding the creation of question banks for various examinations, preparation of question papers, ensuring the highest level of security and confidentiality during the process of printing.

Along with this, the committee will also give suggestions regarding the infrastructure for setting up the examination center, the criteria and measures for security and confidentiality of the examination center during the examination and will also give suggestions regarding disciplinary action in case of any lapse.