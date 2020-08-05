Rajasthan Governor elated to see temple dream taking final shape

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said he was quite happy with the Ram temple Bhumi Pujan performed in Ayodhya as the long-held dreams of the people are finally taking shape.

In a press note issued by Raj Bhavan, he said, "I am very happy today. We were committed to building the temple and today our commitment is being fulfilled. We had imagined that a grand temple for Maryada Purushottam Ram shall be constructed one day and today we can see our imagination and dreams taking final shape."

"On this historic day, I pray that this temple will emerge as a symbol of cultural and national unity which will go along with the principles of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. This work is being done in accordance with the court's decision, general consensus and public sentiments. I congratulate and greet all the saints and citizens who were part of the Ram Mandir movement . Also, I congratulate and thank the Prime Minister," he said.

Meanwhile, Mishra will recite the 'Sunderkand' with his family on Wednesday evening. The Governor will also light 101 lamps at 'Sandhyavela' in Raj Bhavan and pray to Lord Ram for the prosperity of the country and the state.