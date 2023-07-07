Rajasthan govt launches Jan Samman video contest

Jaipur: The Gehlot government on Friday launched the Jan Samman video contest to publicise the flagship programs of the government and the winners will also be awarded accordingly.

A cash prize of Rs 2.75 lakh will be given every day for one month and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will start distributing the prizes from Friday.

In the video contest, there will be questions about 10 flagship schemes of the government.

To participate in the contest, the beneficiary will have to upload a video of flagship schemes and ask question and answers on 10 major schemes on social media, tagging the government.

Through these videos, the government has made preparations to publicise its schemes to the common people.