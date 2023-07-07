Live
- IAF contingent with 4 Rafales, 2 C-17 Globemasters departs for fly-past in Paris
- Peace meet of 10 political parties slams PM Modi for his silence on Manipur violence
- Rajasthan govt launches Jan Samman video contest
- Rajasthan gets its second Vande Bharat Express train
- Karnataka Budget IV last Mixed bag of reactions
- TKM -ReNew Partner in green initiative A major initiative in harnessing green energy for industry
- Congress invites AAP for next opposition meeting in Bengaluru
- LS Speaker meets Mongolian President, says India determined to strengthen strategic partnership
- Karnataka Budget 2023 Siddaramiah brings some relief to farmers
- BBC docu case: Delhi court issues fresh summons on defamation suit by BJP leader
Rajasthan govt launches Jan Samman video contest
Highlights
The Gehlot government on Friday launched the Jan Samman video contest to publicise the flagship programs of the government and the winners will also be awarded accordingly.
Jaipur: The Gehlot government on Friday launched the Jan Samman video contest to publicise the flagship programs of the government and the winners will also be awarded accordingly.
A cash prize of Rs 2.75 lakh will be given every day for one month and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will start distributing the prizes from Friday.
In the video contest, there will be questions about 10 flagship schemes of the government.
To participate in the contest, the beneficiary will have to upload a video of flagship schemes and ask question and answers on 10 major schemes on social media, tagging the government.
Through these videos, the government has made preparations to publicise its schemes to the common people.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS