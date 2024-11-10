Rajasthan Orders College Gates Painted Orange To Foster A Positive Educational Environment

The Rajasthan government has issued a directive for the gates of government colleges across the state to be painted orange, aiming to foster a "peaceful and positive environment" that benefits students' educational experiences.

As part of the Kayakalp scheme, the College Education Department of Rajasthan announced that this initiative will begin in 20 colleges across 10 divisions, implemented initially as a pilot project.

In the official statement, the department emphasized the importance of creating an inviting and motivating educational environment. “The atmosphere of colleges should inspire positivity from the moment students step in, reflecting the value of higher education in society. Rejuvenating college spaces is key to promoting a clean, healthy, and academic environment,” the release stated.

The order also specifies that gates in the designated colleges should be painted within seven days, using White Gold and Orange Brown shades from Asian Paints. Colleges are expected to send photographs of the newly painted gates to the education department once the work is complete.

However, the directive has sparked criticism from the Congress party, which argued that the move is an attempt to "saffronize" education. Vinod Jakhar, the state president of the National Students' Union of India (Congress’s student wing), stated, “With numerous teaching positions unfilled and inadequate facilities in colleges, the government is prioritizing spending on initiatives driven by political motives.”