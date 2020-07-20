Rajasthan Politics: Sachin Pilot was never disrespected in the party says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Politics: After Sachin Pilot and his rebel camp declared an open rebellion against Ashok Gehlot, the Rajasthan chief minister described his former deputy as a worthless person and alleged that he had backstabbed Congress by conspiring with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to dislodge his party's government in the state.

Speaking with the media officials, Ashok Gehlot said, "Sachin Pilot was never disrespected as the state party unit chief even though he was worthless. There was no demand to replace state Congress chief in 7 years even when we knew Sachin Pilot is worthless."

In his statement, Ashok Gehlot, however, did not name Sachin Pilot. "Rajasthan is the only state where no demand was raised to change the PCC president in seven years. We knew that nothing is happening here. We knew he is "nikamma" (worthless) and "nakara" (idle), still we did not question this in the interest of the party," Gehlot further said that the party officials thought Sachin Pilot will be Congress's asset.

"He [Sachin Pilot] was conspiring from the past six months with BJP's support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple govt. No one knows that a person with such an innocent face will do such a thing. I'm not here to sell vegetables, I am a chief minister," he added. He alleged that Sachin Pilot wanted to form a third front.

Slamming Sachin Pilot and the BJP, Ashok Gehlot said, "He got everything at a young age. But for the first time, a deputy CM worked to topple his own government. This is a conspiracy to help BJP. BJP did the same in Madhya Pradesh."

He added, "Our MLAs are staying without any restrictions but they have held their MLAs captive. They are calling us and crying over the phone while explaining their suffering. Their personal mobile phones have been snatched. Some of them want to return to their home."

On being asked about a probable floor-test, Ashok Gehlot said everyone knows what will happen. He said, "High Court will announce its judgement. Satyamev Jayate."