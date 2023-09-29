Rajasthan to have BJP govt after upcoming Assembly polls: Vasundhara Raje

Live
Highlights
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje claimed on Friday that the BJP will form the government in the state after the upcoming Assembly polls.
She was speaking at the closing ceremony of a ''padayatra'' organised by the Sen Samaj at the Narayani Mata temple in Barwa Dungri village of Alwar district.
According to a statement issued here, Raje said the state is going to have a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government after the Assembly polls and there will be development again. Stalled projects will also be started, she said.
Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan by the year-end.
