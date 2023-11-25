Rajasthan will reject PM Modi's lie scheme, misuse of central agencies: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that people in Rajasthan will reject Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lie schemes and also make his government realise that there is a limit to the misuse of central agencies.

“Voting is underway in Rajasthan. Today, the people of Rajasthan will reject the Prime Minister's lie schemes and will make the Modi government understand that there is a limit to the misuse of ED and CBI,” Congress Communication In-Charge Jairam Ramesh said.

He said that this time the tradition is going to change in Rajasthan.

“People are rejecting the politics of polarisation and are voting on the achievements and guarantees of Congress. The trust remains intact,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Even Congress General Secretary (organization) KC Venugopal said, “My appeal to the voters of Rajasthan - come out in record numbers and vote for a progressive, prosperous and inclusive Rajasthan.”

He reminded the people of the five years of exemplary governance of the Congress government, with welfare programs that have changed the face of Rajasthan and given a safe and secure environment for everyone.

“The Chiranjeevi Scheme, mobile phones to women, Indira Rasoi and many such pro-poor schemes have made a meaningful impact. You also remember a dark period of the BJP’s misrule and corruption, where day to day life was tough and their leaders were busy pitting one community against the other and looting the state’s coffers,” he said.

“When we return to power, we will fulfil the 7 seven guarantees made during the campaign. We did it in Karnataka, we will do it in Rajasthan as well! The time has now come to break this cycle of interrupting a people-centric government with that of the BJP - vote for 5 more years of Congress,” the Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan said.

The polling for the 200 member assembly began at 7 a.m. in Rajasthan. The Congress is eyeing a second consecutive term in the state and is banking on its seven guarantees it made to the people of the state whereas the BJP is also eyeing to return to power in the state.

Rajasthan has a tradition of alternate party government for last three decades and the Congress is hopeful that it will change the tradition in this assembly election.