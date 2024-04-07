Live
Just In
Rajeev Chandrasekhar is the best bet for Thiruvananthapuram: Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said with India surging ahead under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Thiruvananthapuram has a huge potential and the best bet for people here is Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
“Even though Thiruvananthapuram set up the first IT park in the country, it has not come up to the expected levels and it’s here Chandrasekhar can do the needful. As a minister, he has done well and is a practical person with ideas,” Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis said while interacting with the media persons after he landed here to campaign for the Union Minister of State Chandrasekhar, the BJP candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency.
“Chandrasekhar is the best bet for this constituency which has unbelievable potential,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.
He said that PM Modi in the next five years will take India to third position and he has done everything towards achieving this aim. “There is no anti-incumbency factor in this election,” he said.
He pointed out that this time the BJP in Kerala will do well, get more votes and win seats too.
“This election is between a group led by PM Modi and another led by Rahul Gandhi. It’s clear that NDA will win over 400 seats,” added Fadnavis.