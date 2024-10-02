Rajini undergoes heart procedure

Chennai: Super star Rajinikanth on Tuesday underwent a non-surgical procedure for an issue in the main blood vessel of his heart and a stent was placed to seal off a swelling, the hospital treating him said, amid an outpouring of prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery.



He was stable, doing well and should be home in two days, a medical bulletin from Apollo Hospitals said. The 73 year-old Rajinikanth was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals, here, on September 30. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method, the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

"Senior interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the Aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular repair)," Dr R K Venkatasalam, Director, Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, said in the bulletin.