Rajinikanth Faces Backlash Over Periyar Rally Remarks, AIADMK Seeks Apology

Legendary Tamil actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth faced more criticism as the ruling All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) came out against him and slammed his remarks against Periyar regarding an incident which took place in 1971. Rajinikanth had remarked that Periyar took out a rally in Chennai in 1971 in which objectionable pictures of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were taken out.

Rajinikanth's remarks stirred up a major controversy with all parties closing ranks on the issue and criticising the actor turned politician. DMK supremo MK Stalin asked Rajinikanth to think before he speaks.

The Congress also backed DMK's criticism and sought an apology from the legendary Tamil actor. Protesters from Tamil groups demanded an apology from Rajinikanth.

Dr Subramanian Swamy said that he was prepared to offer legal support to Rajinikanth. Further, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said that Rajnikanth had only stated what took place. He added that Cho Ramaswamy's 'Tughlaq' was the only magazine at that time, which had reported facts with regard to the rally taken out by Periyar.

With demonstrators protesting in large numbers in front of Rajinikanth's house in Chennai and with the Tamil icon refusing to apologise, it remains to be seen how the controversy plays out in the days to come.