Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meeting with Timorese counterpart
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held bilateral meeting with the Minister of Defence of Timor-Leste Rear Admiral Donaciano Do Rosario Da Costa Gomes in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Singh assured India’s continued support for the development needs of Timor-Leste, particularly in the defence sector.
The two ministers discussed potential areas for future collaboration including supply of Made-in-India defence equipment, capacity building and training.
The Ministry of Defence said that the Timorese counterpart welcomed India’s decision to open an Embassy in Timor-Leste, and offered his ministry’s support.
He also thanked Rajnath Singh for India’s support to Timor-Leste’s efforts for becoming a full member of ASEAN.
Singh also interacted with the members of the diverse and vibrant Indian community in Jakarta, including the leaders and members of various Indian organisations in the country.
He appreciated their deep-rooted and close connection with India and highlighted government of India’s achievements in past decade namely Digital India, New Education Policy, Women empowerment, Jal Jeevan Abhiyaan, Rural road connectivity, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin etc.
Singh also visited Shiva Temple at Pluit, Jakarta and offered prayers.
Earlier on November 16, Singh had attended the 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus in Jakarta.