Rajnath to open Aero India air show today

New Delhi: The 15th edition of 'Aero India', billed as Asia's largest air show, is all set to be inaugurated in Bengaluru on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who on Sunday said this is a platform that showcases the "strength, resilience and self-reliance" of a new India.

Organised in a total area of over 42,000 sq m and with the confirmed participation of over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, the event is set to be the biggest-ever 'Aero India' till date. Singh, who reached Bengaluru on Sunday, termed the participation of more than 90 countries as a "testament to the growing global confidence" in India's aerospace and defence capabilities.