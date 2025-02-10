Live
- Kejriwal Convenes Punjab Meeting Amid Internal Dissent
- People trust PM Modi’s leadership: Kishan
- Skill Universities: A Sustainable Solution to Bridging the Gap Between Education and Employment in the Modern Workforce
- Chittoor gears up for National Deworming Day
- Today's Horoscope for 10 February 2025: Unlock Zodiac Insights & Embrace Your Potential
- Rajendranagar: Serious Food Safety Problems at The Fort and Delish Restaurants
- World Pulses Day 2025: History, Significance, Celebrations, and More
- First GBS death in Telangana?
- Municipal Commissioner to undergo in-service training in Mussoorie
- FPIs offload Rs 7,300 cr worth equities in Feb
Rajnath to open Aero India air show today
New Delhi: The 15th edition of 'Aero India', billed as Asia's largest air show, is all set to be inaugurated in Bengaluru on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who on Sunday said this is a platform that showcases the "strength, resilience and self-reliance" of a new India.
Organised in a total area of over 42,000 sq m and with the confirmed participation of over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, the event is set to be the biggest-ever 'Aero India' till date. Singh, who reached Bengaluru on Sunday, termed the participation of more than 90 countries as a "testament to the growing global confidence" in India's aerospace and defence capabilities.
