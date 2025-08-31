Rajnath, Yogi inaugurate drone manufacturing unit in Noida

Noida: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the Raphe mPhibr Drone Manufacturing Unit and Defence Equipment and Engine Test Facility in Sector-81, Noida.

Speaking at the event, CM Yogi said the establishment of state-of-the-art facilities for drones, aircraft engines, and aerospace testing marked a major achievement for India’s defence sector in the face of evolving global challenges.

“India has been facing challenges since 1947, and Operation Sindoor has demonstrated the nation’s power in this new era of warfare. If you have strength, the world bows before you. When Shastra (epics) and Sastra (weapons) go hand in hand, peace prevails,” he said.

The Chief Minister cited the examples of Maharana Pratap’s valour and the symbolism of the lion as strength and authority.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to national defence, he said nine ordnance factories were operational in the state, while 12,500 acres of land had been allocated for the Defence Corridor spread across Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, and Kanpur. He added that a BrahMos missile unit set up in Lucknow had already proven its capabilities during Operation Sindoor.

Congratulating the new unit, Yogi assured that the state government was committed to the security of the country and to supporting defence manufacturing.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the facility as a milestone in India’s scientific and defence innovation.

“This unit is dedicated to the nation and represents a revolution in defence technology. The company that began in 2017 with just 10 people now has more than 3,600 scientists and engineers,” he said.

Claiming that the drones produced at the facility cannot be detected by defence systems in the US or China, Singh called it India’s most innovative aircraft manufacturing hub. “This technology will instil fear in the enemy,” he added.

Recalling the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998, he said India had always forged ahead despite opposition.

The Defence Minister further said that within just 14 months, equipment developed by this company in collaboration with DRDO had been successfully deployed in Operation Sindoor -- a feat made possible by a blend of determination, science, and the courage of India’s armed forces.(IANS)