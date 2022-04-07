Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari meets Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah in Delhi

Jaipur: Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari on Thursday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The BJP MP requested Rajnath Singh that an army recruitment rally be held in the Rajsamand Lok Sabha constituency.

She said that the youth in the area have a lot of interest in the army and many ex-servicemen's families also reside in this area.

Singh assured her that a recruitment rally will be announced soon after completing the formalities. The BJP government is committed to provide every opportunity to the youth to serve the country, he said.

Later, she met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She presented him a book published under the 'Bharat Shrestha' initiative, titled "The Camel with a Japi".

She congratulated Shah for the BJP victory in the 4 states where elections had been held recently. She also apprised him of the deteriorating law and order situation in Rajasthan.

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) on Thursday met Defence Minister #RajnathSingh (@rajnathsingh) and Union Home Minister #AmitShah (@AmitShah) in New Delhi.



The #BJP MP requested Rajnath Singh that an army recruitment rally be held in the Rajsamand Lok Sabha constituency. pic.twitter.com/dlf1MBrboT — IANS (@ians_india) April 7, 2022



